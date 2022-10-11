If, like us, you’re naturally curious about new developments in the city and surrounding area, you’ll definitely want to check out this stunning addition.

The construction of one of Metrotown’s tallest residential towers, Highline Metrotown, is currently underway. And, once completed in the summer of 2023, the 48-storey building will be the highest structure on Beresford Street.

Leading real estate developer Thind is currently launching the second phase of the project — the Sky Estates collection. Spanning floors 33 to 48, this exclusive collection will consist of luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes.

Each condo will soar above Metrotown, giving residents a breathtaking view from every angle. With unobstructed views of the mountains, central Burnaby, and the water, there will be unique beauty everywhere you look.

Elevated design

The Sky Estates homes offer a level of sophistication and elevation that rivals even the finest five-star hotels. Inside, the developer and designers have prioritized attention to detail everywhere, from functionality to luxury finishes. Imported Italian cabinetry, airy 9 ft ceilings, ultra-wide-plank laminate wood flooring, and high-efficiency heating and air-conditioning for year-round comfort are among the exceptional features in every home.

Each space also boasts a sizeable balcony, creating a desirable outdoor living area where you can take in the magnificent views. To ensure maximum privacy, roller shades are also featured in the bedrooms.

Stunning interiors

Sleek and modern interiors make for a sight almost as beautiful as the landscape outside your window. The Sky Estates kitchens are spaces you’ll truly want to spend time in, whether it’s cooking up everyday meals or hosting a dinner party with friends. Features include engineered quartz stone countertops, full-height backsplashes, abundant storage, overhead illuminated recessed lighting, and soft, under-cabinet lighting.

Bathrooms continue the elevated tone, with stainless steel rainfall glass door showers, quartz countertops, expansive mirrors, and porcelain and marble tiles — all creating a spa-like ambience.

Amenities galore

The location of the tower in Metrotown, Burnaby — an area on its way to becoming an urban hotspot with a fast-growing population — means everything you need is within reach. Highline is just steps away from numerous cafes, parks, schools, and, of course, Metropolis at Metrotown — BC’s largest shopping mall. It’s also conveniently situated a stone’s throw from Metrotown SkyTrain Station, making commuting effortless.

What’s more, Sky Estates residents will also have access to an on-site, full-service concierge to handle their daily needs, as well as a fully secured underground parking garage with remote entry. The building also features secure FOB entry and elevator access on each floor for residents’ safety.

Register here for more information about the launch of Sky Estates at Highline Metrotown.