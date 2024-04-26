"It's cool when everybody hates you": Canucks' Zadorov playing villain role



There are few players more intimidating than Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds, Zadorov has a huge frame, and he’s not afraid to use it. The Nashville Predators have already found that out early in this playoff series, as he’s delivered some bone-crushing hits.

With the series turning to Nashville split at one game each, Zadorov is ready to be targeted by Predators fans.

“It’s different compared to home, but I like it both,” said the big defenceman this morning. “It’s cool when everybody hates you when you’re on the ice so they’re booing you.”

“That probably gets me going even more to play on the road than at home for me personally.”

When asked if he enjoys being the villain, it didn’t take long for Zadorov to find his answer.

“Yeah, a little bit,” he responded with a chuckle.

Rick Tocchet shares a similar outlook.

“I love it,” said the Canucks head coach today about playing the villain role in front of opposing fans. “I think it’s a great thing and embrace it; I mean, it’s fun.”

Zadorov is 11th among NHL defencemen in hits-per-60-minutes during the playoffs so far. He, along with Tyler Myers and Carson Soucy, gives the Canucks a very large defence group, even with the shorter Quinn Hughes leading the way.

“It’s been physical in the playoffs, it’s always been physical,” Zadorov said about the aggressive nature of the series so far. “I feel like we’re a good physical game during the regular season and that’s what their goal is too. It’s part of the game, and I think we’re matching it so far.”

“You can push some players and some teams out of the game with hits, with physicality. I think it’s a really important aspect of the game for sure.”

Being physical and racking up hits is far from the only positive aspect the Russian defenceman brings to the table. He’s also an adept skater and scored the team’s lone goal in Game 2.

NIKITA ZADOROV BRINGS LIFE TO ROGERS ARENA ‼️ pic.twitter.com/N3ckAvvNM0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2024

He had 20 points across his entire year with both the Canucks and Calgary Flames. It was the third consecutive season he’s scored at least 20 points.

The Canucks play Game 3 of their first-round series against the Predators tonight. Zadorov will definitely be feeding off the away crowd as he looks to help the visiting Canucks steal a game away from home.