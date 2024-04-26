Canucks making just one change to their lineup for Game 3



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.

Despite a loss in Game 2, Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet is making minimal changes to his lineup for tonight’s contest.

Tocchet said this morning that he doesn’t anticipate switching any players out, although the coaching staff does have one last meeting before the game to make their final decision.

“I don’t feel it’s necessary to make a bunch of changes,” he said to the media in Nashville this morning.

The only expected change from the Game 2 lineup is the return of Tyler Myers, who missed the last contest due to illness. He’ll take back the spot of Noah Juulsen, who skated in his place last Tuesday. Myers fully participated in the team’s on-ice session yesterday.

“He was good in practice,” said Tocchet of the 6-foot-8 defenceman. “I don’t anticipate him being sick right now, he seems really good.”

Myers enjoyed his best season as a Canuck this year, finishing with 29 points in 77 games played.

The rest of the lineup is expected to remain the same. Casey DeSmith is the projected starter tonight as Thatcher Demko remains out with a knee injury. The head coach gave an update on his star goalie.

“It’s week-to-week… we’re not trying to hide anything, but it is week-to-week definitely,” he said.

DeSmith made 15 saves and let in three goals during his first start of the series on Tuesday.

“It’s everything you could ask for, being able to play in the playoffs in front of a really solid team,” said the goalie yesterday after practice. “A team that’s had a great year and a team that’s playing well right now. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

The puck drops at 4:30 pm PT as the Canucks and Nashville Predators jockey for the series lead. The two teams split the opening games of the series, meaning the Canucks will need at least one victory on the road to advance to the second round.