Flights to frappes: You can now convert your Aeroplan points into Starbucks Stars

Caffeine lovers, listen up — you can now convert your Aeroplan points into Starbucks Stars to get your favourite drinks, food, merch, and more.

In an email sent to Daily Hive, Air Canada announced that beginning today, members of their Aeroplan reward program will be able to convert their points into Starbucks Stars. For every 1,000 points, you get 200 Stars, with a limit of 10,000 points redeemed per transaction.

All you have to do is link your Starbucks account with your Aeroplan member account via their dashboard (or in the Air Canada app) and start redeeming.

And if you don’t have a Starbucks account, you can create one through Air Canada and get a welcome bonus of 400 points on your first purchase.

Once the accounts are linked, you can start converting points to Stars through the Air Canada mobile app or the Aeroplan member web dashboard.

You can earn 75 Aeroplan points with every load or reload of $50 to $74.99 to your digital Starbucks Card, and 150 Aeroplan points on every reload of $75 or more.

This marks the next step for Air Canada’s partnership with Starbucks Canada, which happened in March last year.

The partnership allowed Aeroplan members link accounts and earn/redeem points with the Starbucks purchases and reloads.

Oh, and you’ll still be able to get your regular Stars — no changes there.

Happy caffeinating!