Chelsea Handler announces second show in Vancouver this winter

Chelsea Handler has announced a second show in Vancouver this coming winter.

The comedian, TV personality, and New York Times bestselling author will be performing as part of her upcoming “Vaccinated and Horny” tour.

The 48-date tour includes several other Canadian stops, including Calgary and Toronto.

Handler will be performing in Vancouver on Saturday, January 8, 2022, as well as an additional show on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Both shows will be at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Tickets for the additional show go on sale Wednesday, November 3 at 10 am online. According to Ticketmaster, all attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof using the BC Vaccine Card.

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm

When: Saturday and Sunday, January 8 and 9, 2022

Tickets: Tickets for additional show available online starting Wednesday, November 3 at 10 am