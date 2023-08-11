Connor Bedard signs new endorsement deal with Canadian equipment manufacturer

You can add another endorsement deal to portfolio of Connor Bedard.

The 18-year-old has yet to play an NHL game, but that hasn’t stopped companies from throwing money at the hockey phenom.

Bedard has already partnered with brands like Lululemon, Hyundai, Holt Renfrew, and Biosteel, and there are surely many more offers to come for the Chicago Blackhawks centre.

Today, Bedard revealed which equipment supplier he will be repping during his rookie season.

The answer? Sherwood Hockey.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Sherwood team,” Bedard said in a Sherwood Hockey press release. “Since I started working with Sherwood to develop hockey equipment that I felt could improve my game, I have been really impressed with their approach, expertise and dedication to building the best gear. They are doing a lot of cool things around the sport I love, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Bedard joins Sherwood’s roster of players, which includes: Matthew Tkachuk, William Nylander, Alex DeBrincat, Quinton Byfield, Emily Clark, Artturi Lehkonen, Saroya Tinker, Connor Brown, and Savannah Harmon. He’ll play exclusively with Sherwood Rekker Legend sticks and gloves, the Canadian equipment manager said in a press release today.

Acquiring a generational talent in Bedard is a milestone moment for the brand, which was bought by Canadian Tire five years ago and relaunched in 2020.

“Our partnership with Connor Bedard is a key step in the continued re-invention of the Sherwood brand. Since we acquired Sherwood in 2018 and relaunched the brand in 2020, we have been focused on building credibility with the next generation of hockey players who, like us, can’t wait to see what Connor does on the ice supported by outstanding Sherwood products,” said Bobby Singh-Randhawa, SVP, Consumer Brands, Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited. “In addition to being a great example of the progress we’ve made with Sherwood as a brand, this partnership also signals our intention to be a greater force in the hockey market going forward.”

Many of the NHL’s top players have equipment deals with CCM, which roster of players includes: Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, and Nathan MacKinnon.

Bauer currently has the likes of Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Jack Hughes, David Pastrnak, Cale Makar, Adam Fox, Patrick Kane, Jack Eichel, Nikita Kucherov, and Aleksander Barkov repping its brand.

Warrior Sports, meanwhile, has a list of players that includes: Leon Draisaitl, Brad Marchand, Drew Doughty, Miro Heiskanen, Rasmus Dahlin, Mark Scheifele, and Brendan Gallagher.