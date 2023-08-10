The 2023-24 NHL standings as predicted by oddsmakers

We are approximately two months away from the 2023-24 NHL season kicking off, much to the excitement of hockey fans all around the world.

With anticipation building, sportsbetting.ag has released its over-under season point totals for each team, giving fans an indication as to how all 32 teams are expected to compete throughout the season.

Leading the way is the Carolina Hurricanes, which have an over-under of 110.5 points. Both the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs are tied for the best among Canadian teams, with an over-under of 106.5.

Taking that data, we’ve compiled each over-under and sorted it into a predicted standings ranking. For teams that were tied in predicted point total, we used last season’s standings as a tiebreaker.

Western Conference predicted standings

The current odds have the Oilers and Avalanche set to lead the Western Conference with 106.5 points on the season.

Seven of eight teams in the Western Conference from last year’s playoffs are predicted to make it once again, while the Calgary Flames will replace the Winnipeg Jets. The Vancouver Canucks are also expected to miss playoffs with 88.5 points.

Central Division

Colorado Avalanche 106.5 Dallas Stars 104.5 Minnesota Wild 97.5

Pacific Division

Edmonton Oilers 106.5 Vegas Golden Knights 104.5 LA Kings 100.5

WC1 Seattle Kraken 95.5

WC2 Calgary Flames 95.5

Non-playoff teams

Winnipeg Jets (91.5)

Vancouver Canucks (88.5)

Nashville Predators (87.5)

St. Louis Blues (85.5)

Arizona Coyotes (73.5)

Chicago Blackhawks (71.5)

San Jose Sharks (70.5)

Anaheim Ducks (66)

Eastern Conference predicted standings

The odds also have seven of eight teams from last year’s playoffs to qualify once again, with the only new addition being the Pittsburgh Penguins over the New York Islanders.

As mentioned, the Hurricanes lead the way with 110.5 points, while the Devils are expected to have a huge year with 108.5. Both the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens are expected to miss, with the latter coming in at dead last in the East.

Atlantic Division

Toronto Maple Leafs (106.5) Boston Bruins (101.5) Florida Panthers (99.5) Tampa Bay Lightning (96.5)

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes (110.5) New Jersey Devils (108.5) New York Rangers (103.5) Pittsburgh Penguins (96.5)

Non-playoff teams

Buffalo Sabres (93.5)

New York Islanders (92.5)

Ottawa Senators (91.5)

Washington Capitals (87.5)

Detroit Red Wings (84.5)

Philadelphia Flyers (76.5)

Columbus Blue Jackets (71.5)

Montreal Canadiens (70.5)

First-round playoff matchups

If the standings above turn out to be correct, this is how the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will look in 2024.

Western Conference

Central Division

(1) Colorado Avalanche vs (WC1) Seattle Kraken

(2) Dallas Stars vs (3) Minnesota Wild

Pacific Division

(1) Edmonton Oilers vs (WC2) Calgary Flames

(2) Vegas Golden Knights vs (3) LA Kings

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

(1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

(2) Boston Bruins vs (3) Florida Panthers

Metropolitan Division

(1) Carolina Hurricanes vs (WC2) Pittsburgh Penguins

(2) New Jersey Devils vs (3) New York Rangers