How to officially offer condolences to the Royal Family in BC

British Columbians who are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, can now officially offer their condolences to the Royal Family.

Books of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II are for signing online right now.

Premier John Horgan said in a release, “I know there are many British Columbians who are feeling a great sense of loss at this time and would like to share their feelings of sympathy with The Royal Family.”

You can see the book online and add your messages. The books will be available to sign until the day after the Queen’s funeral, which is on Monday, September 19.

British Columbians are invited to sign a digital book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II. A book will soon be available to sign in person at the BC Parliament Buildings, Government House and Vancouver Law Courts. Send your condolences here: https://t.co/XDQ83E10Cu pic.twitter.com/gPfBxta1SN — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) September 9, 2022

All the messages will be gathered and collected into a book, kept within national and provincial archives forever.

In Victoria, you can sign condolence books in person. One in the Hall of Honour at the Parliament Buildings from Monday to Friday from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm.

Another is available at Government House at 1401 Rockland Avenue from 9 am until 4 pm daily.

In Vancouver, there’s a book you can sign during regular working hours at the Great Hall in the Vancouver Law Courts.

And if you’re in New Westminster, you can sign a Book of Condolences in person at Century House from Monday, September 12 to Friday, September 16.