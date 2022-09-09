Here's how the Canadian citizenship oath will look now that the Queen has died

Every year, thousands of immigrants across the country look forward to the privilege of reading out the Canadian citizenship oath.

Since the death of Canada’s Head of State Queen Elizabeth II, many aspiring Canadian citizens have been wondering how the loss will reflect in the Canadian citizenship oath, since the text includes a line about bearing true allegiance to the Queen.

Here’s what it looked like while the Queen was alive:

“I swear (or solemnly affirm) that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Second Queen of Canada, to her heirs and successors, that I will faithfully observe The laws of Canada, including the Constitution which recognizes and confirms the Aboriginal or treaty rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis, and that I will faithfully fulfill my duties As a Canadian citizen.”

The text was updated last year to include and recognize Indigenous rights. It has once again been amended and all mentions of the Queen have been replaced by King Charles III.

“Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, the reference to Her Majesty in the Oath of Citizenship was amended to refer to King Charles III,” IRCC representative Stuart Isherwood told Daily Hive in an email.

According to that information, the new oath will read as follows:

“I swear (or solemnly affirm) that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, Third King of Canada, to his heirs and successors, that I will faithfully observe The laws of Canada, including the Constitution which recognizes and confirms the Aboriginal or treaty rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis, and that I will faithfully fulfill my duties As a Canadian citizen.”

“This change was made in accordance with the Interpretation Act and applies to all citizenship ceremonies going forward,” Isherwood added.

“The Citizenship Act and written references to the Oath of Citizenship will be formally amended in due course.”