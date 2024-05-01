Concord Pacific Racing ready to propel Team Canada to sailing glory

Team Canada is ready to hit the sailing waters at the inaugural Puig Women’s America’s Cup and the UniCredit Youth America’s Cup in Barcelona this year under the banner of Concord Pacific Racing.

Concord Green Energy, RBC, and Telus were announced today as sponsors of the team’s historic bid at the two upcoming competitions.

The Canadian teams aim to win the first-ever Women’s America’s Cup and the Youth America’s Cup regattas, and Concord Pacific CEO Terry Hui is excited about the historical moments.

“Participation in the America’s Cup will inspire a future generation of sailors in Canada,” Hui said in a release. “Internationally, this will be the key to open a traditionally conservative sport to a new wave of development and participation for women.”

The UniCredit Youth America’s Cup starts on September 17, and the Puig Women’s America’s Cup begins on October 5.

Isabella Bertold, veteran Vancouver sailor, two-time World Cup medallist, and Concord Pacific Racing Women’s Team captain, shared that she is proud to represent Canada at the momentous event.

“With women’s sport finally taking centre stage, it’s fantastic to see Concord Pacific championing our cause alongside RBC and Telus,” said Bertold in a statement. “Together we want to break barriers, inspire the next generation, and take Canadian sailing to new heights.”

The Concord Pacific Racing Women’s team will race in the state-of-the-art AC40 boat, which uses the latest foil and sail technology to reach speeds of up to 100 km/h.

For Hui, the sport of sailing has many principles that apply to one’s daily life.

“The technical and tactical elements of the sport are a lifetime learning experience,” Hui previously told Daily Hive in an interview. “I enjoy the teamwork and being out on the water. I encourage young people to get into the sport.”

Racing on the water is a big part of Hui’s life. Concord Pacific has partnered with Dragon Boat BC since day one as the founding and now title sponsor of the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival, which takes place every summer in Vancouver’s False Creek.

The full squads for Concord Pacific Racing’s Women’s and Youth teams will be announced on May 15.