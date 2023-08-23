The 6 best rock climbing areas around Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Written for Daily Hive by Gabe Lawson, BC-based rock climber and coach. In January, Lawson made history in climbing after completing Canada’s hardest boulder problem, a V16.

Once regarded as a niche pursuit, rock climbing has captured the mainstream spotlight with its inclusion in the Olympics and the global acclaim of films such as Free Solo.

Yet, it may surprise you to learn that the Sea to Sky region is home to some of the world’s premier climbing destinations.

Prepare for an exhilarating adventure as we unveil six must-visit spots, all conveniently situated within an hour’s drive from Vancouver.

Cypress

Arguably the nearest climbing area to Metro Vancouver, Cypress Mountain offers a collection of beginner-friendly boulders with predominantly flat landings nestled within a lush coastal rainforest. The climbing area is just a short hike from the parking lot, making it an excellent choice for after-work sessions, solo or with friends. Cypress also serves as a hub for Vancouver-based non-profit organizations like the Balancing Acts, which is dedicated to providing equipment and community-building opportunities for historically marginalized groups and individuals.

Murrin Park

Murrin Park distinguishes itself as an exceptionally diverse climbing area in the Sea to Sky region. It boasts an extensive array of bouldering, traditional, and sports climbing routes, all on distinct glacier-polished Granite formations. Located next to a serene lake, the park offers easy access to a picturesque environment, perfect for unwinding after a climb with activities like swimming or enjoying a BBQ. It’s worth noting that parking tends to fill up quickly on weekends, so visiting early or during the midweek is advisable to avoid waiting in line.

Stawamus Chief

The infamous Grand Wall of the Stawamus Chief has been a formidable challenge ever since its first ascent in 1962. As the home to many of the world’s most sought-after climbs, the Chief offers a wide range of rock climbing experiences, from kid-friendly boulders that are easily accessible to towering sport climbs reaching up to sixty feet and even massive 300-metre faces where climbers must rely on microscopic crystals for grip, there is something for everyone.

With convenient parking and affordable camping options in close proximity, the Stawamus Chief unquestionably stands as the mecca for Canadian climbing.

Smoke Bluffs

Arguably Canada’s most popular summer climbing destination, Little Smoke Bluffs beckons both novice and experienced climbers. Its flawless rounded fissures, aptly named “splitters,” offer ideal conditions for impeccable crack climbing, a style that requires skillful technique and unwavering determination. The area boasts plentiful outhouses and even a potable water tap, making it kid- and dog-friendly. When you visit, get ready for breathtaking views of the Howe Sound, the Stawamus Chief, and the city of Squamish, so be sure to have your camera ready to capture the moment.

North Walls

Prepare to be transported into a scene reminiscent of Jurassic Park, where majestic, ancient cedars tower above, creating an awe-inspiring atmosphere.

The forest floor boasts a vibrant tapestry of lush green ferns, and pristine granite boulders beckon climbers just a minute away from the parking area. With mostly flat landings and a wide range of difficulties, the North Walls is a great place to try bouldering for the first time or to test yourself on something harder.

Cheakamus Canyon

Home to nearly a thousand sport climbing routes, Cheakamus Canyon is located twenty minutes north of Squamish along the Conroy Creek Forest Service Road. A recently completed multimillion-dollar public works project has created dozens of free and idyllic camping spots just meters from the climbing. With walls ranging from low-angle slab suitable for kids and beginners to wildly overhanging roof climbs that defy gravity, Cheakamus provides a lifetime of climbing for those keen to challenge themselves on the ropes.

To learn more about climbing in Squamish, head to the rock climbing guide – or for more info on climbing throughout beautiful BC, head to the website.