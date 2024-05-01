Reserved parking returns to busy Metro Vancouver lake starting this month

One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular lakes will see the return of a free parking reservation system starting this month.

BC Hydro has announced that it will use a free online parking reservation system for Buntzen Lake in Anmore. More than 200,000 visitors are expected this summer.

The electric utility first launched reservations at the lake in 2022, and said that improvements have been made to the system to ensure both easy access for visitors as well as better traffic management in the area.

Plan ahead. We’re bringing back the free online parking reservation system for Buntzen Lake. Here’s what you need to know: https://t.co/qlc1N4h63c #BuntzenLake #Anmore #PortMoody pic.twitter.com/3GMiMuT1uX — BC Hydro (@bchydro) May 1, 2024

“Buntzen Lake remains our busiest public use area and has experienced a large increase in the number of visitors over the last several years, resulting in traffic congestion,” said Chris O’Riley, president and CEO of BC Hydro, in a release. “Public safety and maintaining access for emergency responders remains a top priority at Buntzen Lake.

“The free reservation system helps ensure more people can visit the park, and emergency responders and their vehicles always have access to the site.”

According to BC Hydro, the parking reservation system at Buntzen Lake has reduced traffic congestion in Anmore by 90%.

How do you book a spot?

If you’re looking to be prepared to head to Buntzen this year, keep in mind reservations are required starting on May 16.

You can make a vehicle reservation online or using the Yodel app, starting at 7 am the day before your visit.

According to BC Hydro, you will have the option of booking a pass to access the parking lot for a morning, afternoon or all-day timeslot.

Reservations are connected to vehicle licence plates and mobile phone numbers, and are non-transferable.

You will also need a user account for the reservation system, which will be validated through a QR code that will be scanned at the Buntzen Lake gate.

The good news? You won’t need a pass if you’re using transit, biking or walking to the park.

With files from Megan Devlin and Amanda Wawryk