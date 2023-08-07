Jayme Andrews was not only known as a kind, loving and courageous person, but the path they paved as a drag king in Vancouver inspired a new generation, loved ones say.

Andrews’ partner and friends confirmed with Daily Hive the prominent 2SLGBTQ+ community member died on July 28. They were 24.

Many people knew Andrews by their stage name King Fisher, who was one of the only drag kings performing widely in Vancouver for some time.

According to their partner, Artemis (who is also known as Heathen in drag), Andrews started their drag career in August 2019 after moving to Vancouver from Cranbrook, BC.

This was after Andrews “frantically” approached Bo O’wadi, known as Bo Dyp in drag, to talk to them about his admiration for drag.

“He was so excitable, and it was contagious,” O’wadi said.

“His love and his energy was fierce. He showed up for people and gave when he didn’t have much to give.”

“He was joyful and caring … His spirit was young and adventurous,” O’wadi said.

O’wadi went on to say Andrews inspired Vancouver drag as King Fisher and provoked change in the city.

“He was the king of kings,” they said.

“I’ve never known one to be better. He was so animated in his drag, he didn’t perform a character, he was a character, he was animated outside of drag too. The joy and laughter his articulately silly style ignited in his audiences were absolutely heartwarming and will continue to be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Fisher (@kingfisherdrag)



O’wadi says the drag scene in Vancouver wouldn’t be the same without Fisher’s courage to step on stage, be himself and advance his craft.

His partner added King Fisher also cultivated space for drag kings to be supported in the drag community.

“He showed producers, performers and audiences alike that drag kings are incredible performers and deserve to have time in the spotlight,” Artemis said. “He was the only active drag king for quite a while which came with a huge amount of burden. He felt like he had to carry the weight of our community and prove time and time again that we were worthy of being booked in shows. Which he did with so much grace and love.”

A friend of Andrews, Toddy, said people who knew them or briefly spoke with them only have kind words to say. Toddy added many saw themselves in King Fisher as he carried many intersects.

As much of an impact King Fisher had on the community, Toddy said, “I don’t know if any of us know the impact that we have on people.”

“This is a really good reminder … the way we choose to navigate this world is the way that we’re going to be remembered.”

Artemis describes King Fisher’s performances as incredible and heartfelt, adding the impact he had on the audience and even the other performers was “immeasurable.”

Artemis proved “drag was for anyone, regardless of your gender expression.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burnaby Pride (@burnaby_pride)



In his drag career, Fisher took many stages and shared it with some of the biggest names in the drag world.

Last year, Fisher performed at the New Westminster Pride with Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestants like Naomi Smalls, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Yvie Oddly and Kendall Gender. They also performed on the main stage at Vancouver Pride last year.

A GoFundMe was created last week for Andrew’s loved ones and support the cost of the celebration of life.

This fundraiser and news has been shared widely from people who admired King Fisher’s performances and drag performers across the province.