VPD officers shoot and kill 18-year-old in East Vancouver

An early morning shooting on Saturday left one 18-year-old dead after being shot by police.

According to the VPD, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at 2:15 am Saturday after gunshot sounds were reported near the playground in Clinton Park, an East Vancouver park by Grant Street and Penticton Street.

Police said that when officers arrived, they encountered a man with a firearm. “Shots were fired, and the suspect was shot by police,” said VPD.

The 18-year-old suspect was brought to the hospital and died. No police officers were injured, and there were no victims located related to the initial 9-1-1 call.

VPD has notified the Independent Investigations Office, who are now investigating, to “confirm the details of the incident and to determine what role police played in the man’s death,” they said in a release. The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency that investigates officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in the province to determine if there are any allegations of wrongdoing.

The Vancouver Police Department is holding a media availability later this afternoon, and more details are expected soon.

More to come…