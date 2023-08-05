Nadia Popovici is in the public spotlight once again for helping save yet another life.

Vancouver Canucks fans will remember Popovici well, as she grabbed headlines after spotting a cancerous mole on the back of trainer Red Hamilton’s neck during a game versus the Seattle Kraken. Hamilton was extremely appreciative and credited Popovici for saving his life.

While that heroic move from Popovici was incredible on its own, she isn’t done helping others in need just yet.

The 23-year-old recently let it be known that she would be donating a kidney and has since done just that. She has posted plenty of updates on her Twitter account and is keeping a positive attitude despite being in pain.

“After the most painful week of my life, I am starting to feel better,” Popovici wrote on Twitter. “I have gained so much understanding in this experience. This will make me a better doctor.”

After the most painful week of my life, I am starting to feel better ☀️ I have gained so much understanding in this experience. This will make me a better doctor. pic.twitter.com/SO2pltpvCe — Nadia Popovici (@nadia_popovici) August 4, 2023

Popovici admitted before getting the transplant done that it wasn’t an easy decision, but after spending plenty of time thinking about it, she realized it was the right thing to do.

“I understand that I am privileged to be young, healthy, and have the life circumstances that allow me to undergo this process,” Popovici said. “I have put a lot of thought into this, but with each scan and blood test, I am further convinced that this is the right decision. As much as I am committing myself to a life in medicine, life is meant to be spent outside of hospitals and dialysis centers. If I get to save even one patient and their loved ones a fraction of extra time together, I am going to do it.”

Popovici’s kind and generous heart was shown shortly after getting her transplant done. A fan replied to her, saying how incredible it was that she has now saved two lives. She made sure to let the man know that everyone makes their own incredible gestures in ways they may not even be aware of.

“People make an impact in many ways beyond saving lives,” Popovici replied. “Keep doing your best, your accomplishments are valuable.”

People make an impact in many ways beyond saving lives. Keep doing your best, your accomplishments are valuable 💙 — Nadia Popovici (@nadia_popovici) August 4, 2023

Popovici is also looking to raise money for Northwest Kidney Centers. So far, she has received just over $2,500 in donations, with her ultimate goal being $10,000. Those interested in supporting the cause can do so on her JustGiving fundraising page.