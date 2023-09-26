ConcertsCuratedCelebrities

Coldplay gives young fan unforgettable birthday gift during Vancouver concert (VIDEO)

Sep 26 2023
International superstars Coldplay made many lasting memories for Vancouver fans during their recent two-night series at BC Place.

From bringing out Bryan Adams to wow the crowd to an adorable proposal happening during a performance of the band’s anthem “Fix You,” the shows won’t be ones that those in attendance will forget anytime soon. And that is especially true for one young fan.

Today, Coldplay posted a video on X of lead singer Chris Martin performing a birthday song for Leo, aged 10.

The beaming boy, at his first-ever concert, is onstage right beside Martin in front of all the adoring fans. And the performance just may be the most heartwarming thing you watch today.

“Leo, I’m so happy that you’re sitting here with me,” the Coldplay singer improvises as the crowd cheers.

The birthday tribute also includes shoutouts to Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Canada’s own Justin Bieber, who Martin describes as “much more sexier than me.”

Fans online were deeply moved by the thoughtful birthday gift for Leo, applauding Martin’s on-the-fly songwriting skills as well as his kindness.

How would you react if Chris Martin sang to you during a Coldplay concert?

