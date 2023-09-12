EventsNewsConcertsCuratedCelebrities

Coldplay fans say the sale for $20 tickets was a "gong show"

Nikitha Martins
|
Sep 12 2023, 10:25 pm
Coldplay (Brian Friedman/Shutterstock)

Today was the day many Coldplay fans eagerly waited for as one of the world’s biggest music acts offered tickets for just $20 to their upcoming show. However, despite some fan’s best efforts, many were left ticketless. 

In just 10 days, Coldplay will be bringing the Music of the Spheres World Tour to BC Place.

To make their first Canadian tour stop since 2017 accessible to fans, Coldplay announced it would offer tickets at a low price — just $20!

“Infinity Tickets are randomly allocated anywhere in the venue – from the back row to the floor to the best seat in the house.”

The deal was fans were encouraged to sign up online, which would prompt a notification when the sale begins, and they must purchase tickets in pairs. 

“Too good to be true”

Fans received the email notification Monday informing them the sale for tickets for the upcoming US and Canada shows would go on sale Tuesday at 12 pm PT. 

But it didn’t take long after the sale went live for fans to start sharing frustrating experiences nabbing tickets.

Coldplay performing at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on September 29, 2017. (Farhan Mohamed / Daily Hive)

One person tweeted that despite waiting in the queue early, they couldn’t secure tickets. They added that the Ticketmaster site prompted them to verify their identity for half an hour and kicked them out of the queue.

Another person said when they attempted to purchase their tickets, the payment method didn’t work. 


On Facebook, one person described the process of securing a ticket through Ticketmaster as “a complete gong show.”

Others have even said they didn’t receive a notification about the sale after signing up for Infinity Tickets. 

An unfortunate reality for many locals was after waiting in the queue, no tickets were available to either show in Vancouver — Friday, September 22, or Saturday, September 23.

Ticketmaster/screenshot

Daily Hive has reached out to Live Nation for comment and will update this article if a statement is received. 

Regular tickets for the Vancouver shows are still available on Ticketmaster, but these prices range from about $360 to over $1,700. 

Samsung Canada Coldplay

Coldplay/Facebook

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour

When: September 22 and 23, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online

Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
