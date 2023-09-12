Beyoncé performs for star-studded crowd at Vancouver concert (VIDEO)

Vancouver got into formation Monday night for the long-anticipated return of Queen Bey to our city, and it turns out she brought some pretty famous faces along with her.

John Legend and his model/cookbook-writer wife Chrissy Teigen were among the thousands in attendance at BC Place for the Renaissance World Tour.

Also in attendance was former “The Bachelor” star Matt James, who seems to be on another culinary tour of Vancouver, which we love to see.

Wearing silver, per Beyoncé’s request, fans sang and danced for hours with many reportedly not getting home until way past midnight.

Vancouver employers, if your employee calls in sick this morning, just know that they were at Beyonce’s concert till 12am this morning.🙇🏿‍♂️ — Adéọlá ọmọ Adéyẹmí (@Ijesha_canadian) September 12, 2023

While Vancouver recently hosted another famous artist for days, Drake, Beyoncé didn’t stay in the city for as long as Champagne Papi did.

According to an unverified source, her plane was only in the city for half a day, enough time to land and get her to the show, perform, and then jet away.