Cold weather pushes back opening date for the Grouse Grind

Bad news for leg days, the Grouse Grind opening date has been delayed due to “unseasonably cold weather.”

Crews have been maintaining the Grouse Grind since last year after it was damaged during winter storms, and they’re now assessing rock and tree hazards on the trail. Repairs will take place soon after, but the trail will be closed for the duration of the maintenance.

There’s currently no official opening date for the Grouse Grind, but a statement from Metro Vancouver Regional Parks suggests early June is the target.

There is some good news though, as the BCMC Trail will be opening on Saturday May 21, and will remain open till the Victoria Day holiday.

It will then close again on May 24 for more upgrades.

“In general, the BCMC is closed Monday to Friday until June 30,” the statement said.

“When the route is closed, it is possible to detour along the Baden-Powell and Larsen Trails to avoid the closed portion of the BCMC Route and reconnect with the upper part of the BCMC near marker 29. When the route is open, just remember that you’ll be passing through construction areas and use extra caution.”

Face masks are required to use the Skyride.

In other good news, the weather seems to be taking a turn for the better, which should hopefully help crews fix up the trail quicker.