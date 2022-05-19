Outdoor concert season kicks off at Malkin Bowl this May with three sweet sunset shows

The weather is starting to warm up — and with summer’s arrival comes the beloved season of catching concerts outside.

Three big acts are helping to close out the month of May at Malkin Bowl — the popular open-air venue in Stanley Park. Bob Moses, Honne, and Monolink will each be performing sunset sets that are sure to be an unforgettable way to kick off the summer.

Bob Moses starts the series on May 21. The Vancouver-bred duo, Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance, are known for meshing guitar licks and a moody, smouldering sound that has a dash of dance floor ambience. They came to life in the Brooklyn underground scene in 2012, where they proved to have lyrical depth and classic songwriting ability. Their style is adored by a variety of listeners, from avid club-goers to die-hard rock fans.

Next up is Honne, another duo rocking a romantic, smooth, summer-friendly sound with a show on May 24. Based in London, UK, Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher are reluctant to call their music “pop,” but negative connotation or not, their sound is full of uplifting, dance-worthy melodies that make for the perfect summer vibe.

Honne’s album ‘LET’S JUST SAY THE WORLD ENDED A WEEK FROM NOW, WHAT WOULD YOU DO?’ is full of addictive bops, making it impossible to stay still — and implying that if it indeed was our last week on earth, we should go and dance our hearts out.

Last but certainly not least of the series is Monolink. An accomplished singer-songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and thrilling live performer, the artist (whose given name is Steffen Linck) is making it to Vancouver from Germany’s electronica scene for a show on May 25.

Few are doing it like Monolink does, as you’ll find yourself captivated by a rich palette of tones and timbres at his shows. His sound draws on seemingly disparate styles and influences, but nonetheless, they blend together seamlessly.

Itching to dance under the open sky? After a long winter and over two years of limited experiences, especially when it comes to concerts, we couldn’t be more ready to get back to Malkin Bowl this May.

All three of these shows are all ages. More information and tickets for each show can be found here.

When:

Bob Moses: May 21 at 6 pm

Honne: May 24 at 6 pm

Monolink: May 25 at 6 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park

Tickets: Available here