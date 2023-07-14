Coca-Cola shortage fears stoked as workers strike around Lower Mainland

If you’re a fan of Coca-Cola, you might want to head to the store and stock up because a workers’ strike could soon make the sugary drinks harder to find in the Lower Mainland.

Daily Hive received a tip from a striking worker and confirmed the strike with Teamsters Local 213’s Vancouver office.

The worker told Daily Hive that the strike affects Coca-Cola Canada products across the Lower Mainland, including the Richmond production hub, some Vancouver Island locations and some locations in the BC Interior.

The worker told us that the strike is “basically over wages” and that there will probably be some shortage of Coke products at stores.

Teamsters Local 213 represents close to 10,000 members who work in construction, manufacturing, carriers, casinos, freight companies, retail stores, grocery stores and more.

Coca-Cola Canada told Daily Hive “This is an unnecessary and unfortunate situation.”

“We have offered wage increases, new training and apprenticeship programs and more opportunities for overtime among other improvements. The Union is seeking a magnitude of increases that go beyond what is offered in the industry, across our business and that we simply cannot accept.”

Coca-Cola Canada added that it is committed to the process and is prepared to return to the bargaining table to find a solution as soon as possible.

We’ve contacted the union’s principal officer for more information but have not heard back.

The news comes on the heels of another strike that impacted over 7,000 workers at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, which finally reached a tentative deal on Thursday.

In other beverage-related news, unionized Granville Island Brewing workers also began strike action earlier this month.

We’ll have more on this story when we hear back from the union.