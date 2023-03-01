Cobs Bread to open new Cambie Street location soon
Vancouver is about to get another spot to grab fresh artisan-baked bread and sweets.
Cobs Bread is officially opening another Vancouver soon.
According to the chain’s website, we can expect another Cobs location to open at the busy corner of 8th Avenue and Cambie Street sometime soon.
- You might also like:
- New Middle Eastern-inspired bakery and coffee shop to open in Vancouver
- A charming new café and roastery just opened in the Fraser Valley
- Vancouver's English garden-themed dining domes will return this month
The 525 West 8th Avenue address is located conveniently right across the street from the Whole Foods and the BC Liquor Store, making running errands even easier.
Cobs Bread currently operates dozens of locations throughout the Lower Mainland, including in Vancouver, Surrey, Coquitlam, Langley, and Chilliwack.
The franchise has yet to share an opening date for this location, so stay tuned for more details.
Cobs Bread
Address: 525 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver