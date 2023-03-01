Vancouver is about to get another spot to grab fresh artisan-baked bread and sweets.

Cobs Bread is officially opening another Vancouver soon.

According to the chain’s website, we can expect another Cobs location to open at the busy corner of 8th Avenue and Cambie Street sometime soon.

The 525 West 8th Avenue address is located conveniently right across the street from the Whole Foods and the BC Liquor Store, making running errands even easier.

Cobs Bread currently operates dozens of locations throughout the Lower Mainland, including in Vancouver, Surrey, Coquitlam, Langley, and Chilliwack.

The franchise has yet to share an opening date for this location, so stay tuned for more details.

Cobs Bread

Address: 525 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram