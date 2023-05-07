"Wow and scary": Northern lights photographed over raging BC wildfire (PHOTOS)

As a BC village is treated by the Teare Creek wildfire, a local photographed a stunning and horrifying scene over the weekend.

Mandi Mae Kjos says she was outside the Kilin Restaurant, a Chinese eatery in Frontage, McBride, on Friday around 11 pm.

There, she snapped a photo of the enchanting northern lights above the Teare Creek wildfire, which is burning about four kilometres southeast of McBride village.

As of Sunday, the Teare Creek wildfire is about 1,100 hectares in size and is suspected to be human-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

An evacuation report was issued on Friday for the village but was rescinded Sunday morning.

Kjos’s photo was shared on Twitter and has received several comments from social media users both stunned and terrified with the image.

The terror-filled power and awe-inspiring beauty of Mother Nature captured in one photo. Wow. 🥹 — Diana Fournier (@Di4Nea) May 6, 2023

Amazing photo but I’d prefer to see the Northern Lights without the wildfire. 😬 — DianneInBC (@DianneC_BC) May 6, 2023

Wow and scary — Bill&katie (@Billkatie1) May 6, 2023