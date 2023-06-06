Immense wildfire grows to be one of biggest in BC's history (VIDEO)

A fire burning in northern BC has grown to be one of the largest wildfires recorded in the province’s history.

The Donnie Creek wildfire was discovered on May 12, and according to the BC Wildfire Service, it’s suspected to have been naturally caused by lightning.

Since May, the wildfire has burned about 249,480 hectares of land, which is nearly the size of the Metro Vancouver region.

According to the province this wildfire is deemed the third largest fire in BC’s history.

2017, which the province remembers as “one of the worst wildfire seasons” in BC, recorded the largest fire in provincial history.

“The Plateau Complex of fires on the Chilcotin Plateau covered a combined area of 545,151 hectares … (roughly the same size as Prince Edward Island). This fire was the result of nearly 20 separate fires merging together,” the province explained.

The second largest wildfire was recorded in the Kechika Valley in 1958 as it burned 225,920 hectares.

The Donnie Creek wildfire is located approximately 158 km north of Fort St. John and near the BC-Alberta border.

It is categorized as a wildfire of note as it’s “highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety,” the wild service explains.

The Peace River Regional District has issued an evacuation for the wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service said it’s successful planned two ignitions this month “securing 55 kilometres of line along the south flank of the fire.”

“Ground crews can now access this section of the fire safely and begin tying that line in to other sections of the fire,” a statement reads.