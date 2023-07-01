News

Jul 1 2023, 10:44 pm
BC Wildfire Service

As many British Columbians celebrated Canada Day in Kelowna, a wildfire brewing northwest of the city billowed smoke into the air.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, they are assisting the Kelowna Fire Department and responding to the Knox Mountain wildfire. Currently, the suspected human-caused fire is estimated to be four hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

wildfire

The location of the Knox Mountain Wildfire | BC Wildfire Service

The fire was discovered at around 2 pm on Saturday, July 1. A couple of hours later, evacuation orders were issued for parts of Kelowna, including Knox Mountain Park, Poplar Point, and Magic Estates.

BC Fire Service says that 12 of its personnel are responding to the incident and helicopters and air tankers are currently supporting the fire response.

On social media, users shared photos and videos of the blaze and the response.

 

More to come…

