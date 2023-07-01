As many British Columbians celebrated Canada Day in Kelowna, a wildfire brewing northwest of the city billowed smoke into the air.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, they are assisting the Kelowna Fire Department and responding to the Knox Mountain wildfire. Currently, the suspected human-caused fire is estimated to be four hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

The fire was discovered at around 2 pm on Saturday, July 1. A couple of hours later, evacuation orders were issued for parts of Kelowna, including Knox Mountain Park, Poplar Point, and Magic Estates.

#Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of #Kelowna, including Knox Mountain Park, Poplar Point & Magic Estates due to #BCWildfire. Emergency Support Services are available at 1480 Sutherland Avenue, Kelowna, #BC. More info: https://t.co/pyTpxdBgqJ https://t.co/kQ3PE9umR8 — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) July 1, 2023

BC Fire Service says that 12 of its personnel are responding to the incident and helicopters and air tankers are currently supporting the fire response.

#BCWildfire is assisting the Kelowna Fire Department in response to the Knox Mountain wildfire (K51040). This wildfire is estimated to be 4 ha and is classified as Out of Control. The fire is highly visible to @cityofkelowna and surrounding areas. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/KlmTijhFtA — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 1, 2023

On social media, users shared photos and videos of the blaze and the response.

2nd drop of fire retardant on the Knox Mtn fire that started a while ago. More planes coming in soon. Hopefully they can knock this down quickly!!#Kelowna pic.twitter.com/3UYJbqERYs — That other, other Chris you know. (@SpyderMo) July 1, 2023

Knots Mt Kelowna third run of Chem in the fire pic.twitter.com/7x6eJAtmjU — Perry Fiedler (@PerryFiedler) July 1, 2023

