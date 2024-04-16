A floating home for sale in Coal Harbour may just be the only way to get into a two-bedroom in the neighbourhood for less than $1 million.

The charming houseboat hit the market this week, asking $999,000 for the two-storey space floating at the marina.

“Live on the water in Coal Harbour for under $1 million? Can this be true? YES! Welcome to this rare turnkey float home situated in the most desirable and beautiful marina in Vancouver, steps to Stanley Park and seawall, and all downtown Vancouver has to offer,” listing agent Chantal Vignola writes.

The sun-splashed photos of the home showcase the incredible water and mountain views from the patio, as well as the cozy-looking bedrooms and bright kitchen.

The home boasts 600 square feet of outdoor space, including a fire pit on the patio. When the summer months get warm, there’s also air conditioning.