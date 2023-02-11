A Look Inside: $420K float home for sale in Coal Harbour (PHOTOS)

Is apartment life not for you? Maybe it’s time to try life on the high seas. Well, at least in Coal Harbour.

There’s an adorable float house for sale, listed at $419,000. That’s a dream come true if you’ve always dreamt of living on the water. While that price is cheap, much lower than what you’d pay for even the tiniest condo in Vancouver, it doesn’t tell the whole financial story. There’s an annual moorage of $11,950.83, and you’d also have to pay the City of Vancouver’s live-aboard license fee of $1,900 per year, according to the listing.

Still, for the right adventurous buyer, this could be the perfect fit.

From the outside, it resembles a wee tugboat. It’s a cheerful red, right by the seawall near the Coal Harbour Community Centre. According to the listing, the home was recently updated, both the interior and the roof and deck.

Let’s take a look inside this 470-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom float home.

When you walk in, you see that it’s not like living on a boat – it looks like a normal apartment! The main floor is like an open-concept living, dining, and kitchen area.

The rounded front of the home is like a semi-circular kitchen. There’s no hot plate required here, as it seems outfitted with full appliances.

And the bathroom isn’t too small either, with a tub and a fairly spacious countertop.

Upstairs, there’s a workspace, open closet area, and the bedroom.

Also located in the rounded portion of the home, the area around the bed feels luxuriously large and its surrounded by windows to bring light in.

Imagine listening to the rain and seagulls while you watch Netflix in bed here!

Could you live in a float home like this?