Despite how living on a boat is usually depicted on screen (usually as some sort of refuge for a recently divorced husband), it’s actually pretty cool. Vancouver Island has some of the most stunning float homes in the world, and, in Victoria alone, there are two float home neighbourhoods.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’d be like to live on a float home — to be truly surrounded by the elements — here’s your chance.

Zo’ocasa just listed a dreamy float home located in the charming Maple Bay Marina in the North Cowichan Valley (about an hour’s drive away from Victoria) for just under $600,000 — the typical market rate for a float home.

The Arbutus Mist float home is strategically located on the dock for convenient access and sheltered from the elements. Shielded from winds and waves, the Arbutus Mist provides a serene haven for coastal living by the ocean.

Step inside the home, and you’d never know you’re (technically) on a boat: it has a laundry room, a glass-enclosed sunroom, a kitchen, an office, and an upstairs leading to an open plan living room.

This floating gem had some recent upgrades too, including styrofoam floatation, fresh windows, and a slick paint job. Plus, you don’t have to deal with the less glamorous parts of float home living since the home is hooked up to city water and sewage.

Take a peek at the full listing right here.