Floating two-bedroom Metro Vancouver rental going for $4,850 per month

Even the seas aren’t safe from high housing prices in Metro Vancouver.

A floating house in North Vancouver was recently listed for rent with the landlord asking nearly $5,000 per month for the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

The home is located in the Mosquito Creek Marina along the Spirit Trail in North Vancouver, about an eight-minute walk from the Lonsdale Quay Market.

It comes furnished with the primary bedroom, including an ensuite bathroom with a jacuzzi soaker tub.

The second bedroom comes with a queen bed, and the kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances.

The listing also boasts a balcony with a view of the marina and downtown Vancouver.

The home is certainly charming, part of a collection of eye-catching floating houses that have served as a film backdrop before. They were featured in the 2018 movie First Love, a romantic drama following the story of two Filipino Canadians on a journey to get the most out of life despite one living with a terminal illness.

“Experience waterfront living at its finest,” the listing reads.

The listing is far more than the average rent for a two-bedroom in Vancouver, which Rentals.ca pegged at just under $2,700 in its latest report. But something detached with a stunning view may not be average, either.

