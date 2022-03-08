Cloud Album launches this week at North Vancouver’s Polygon Gallery.

The exhibit, curated by Luce Lebart and Timothy Prus, will run from March 11 until May 1, 2022.

A celebration of the breadth and beauty of clouds, Cloud Album features more than 250 historically and culturally significant works drawn from the collection of the London-based Archive of Modern Conflict (AMC).

The stunning exhibition draws a picture of the history of the sky, the history of photography, and the ways in which the two are intertwined.

Exhibition curator Luce Lebart told Daily Hive about the creative process for putting together the eye-catching exhibit.

“The creative process has been very organic,” she said. “It involved in-depth research, and exciting encounters and conversations with people from all walks of life, from meteorologists to collectors, from artists to pilots, from weather forecasters to — of course — photographers.”

The clouds in Vancouver are typically filled with rain, with an average amount of cloudy skies sitting at 5,132 hours per year.

Lebert told us, “We wanted to restore the connection between clouds and life: its connection to rain, thunder, lightning, hail, ice, wind, and the climate. Life on earth would not exist without clouds.”

The photos at Cloud Album weren’t intentionally made with an artistic purpose in mind, but developed with a scientific context by pilots, meteorologists or amateurs.

“What we hope people will take away from this show is an understanding of the beauty and aesthetic of the non-artistic photos on view. We also hope people will see how much history there is in the clouds and the sky,” Luce said.

Address: 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-9993

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 10AM-5PM

