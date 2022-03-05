Avril Lavigne's working on a "Sk8er Boi" film full of dope cameos

I don’t mean to read anyone for their age, but Avril Lavigne’s pop-punk hit “Sk8er Boi” is almost 20 years old now.

It came out in 2002, and on the eve of the anniversary, Lavigne shared more details about her upcoming film.

Lavigne teased that she would make a movie out of her song back in December 2021. Now, she told MTV News that she’s in the process of producing and developing. “That’s just like the next step for me in my career,” she said.

“This is going to be an amazing learning experience for me, making this film, and then I’ll probably set a couple of goals for myself to write a couple movies and shoot a couple more films in my lifetime,” she said.

She’s already got a director and a writer helping her put together her first film.

Lavigne said what’s going to make this movie really pop is that she has a lot friends in the music scene who can make “dope cameos and stuff, and it’s gonna be so fun,” she said.

The pop princess has a lot of friends in the music industry, including Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, Deryck Whibley from Sum 41, Mod Sun, and more.

The artist said that her song was originally based on her own high school experience, when she was obsessed with skater boys. The forthcoming film should be nostalgia overload for millennials and we can’t wait to find out more about the project.