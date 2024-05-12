Getting closer: Canucks goalie Demko is taking shots now



Vancouver Canucks star Thatcher Demko has taken a big step forward in his injury recovery process.

The goalie has resumed facing live shots according to head coach Rick Tocchet.

“The progress is getting better and better,” said Tocchet this morning in Edmonton about his usual starter. “Took a few shots, that’s a good sign.”

“He has definitely progressed.”

This is an encouraging sign in the recovery process as the goalie continues to make his way back from injury.

Demko hurt himself in the first game of the playoffs on April 21. The injury has been confirmed to be affecting the same knee he hurt during the regular season, although it’s not the same ailment.

He was originally deemed to be “week-to-week.” Tocchet did not provide an updated timeline when discussing the goalie’s progress this morning.

It has been exactly three weeks since the injury occurred. If he needs another week of rest, the only second-round series game Demko would be able to play would be a potential Game 7 next Monday.

Some earlier reports had pegged Game 5 of this series as the earliest he could make his return.

Demko was one of the NHL’s best goalies during the regular season and posted a ton of career-highs in key statistics. He has been nominated as a Vezina Trophy finalist as a result.

The Canucks have been getting strong goaltending in Demko’s absence. Arturs Silovs has made the most of his opportunity and will start his sixth consecutive playoff game tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

Silovs has a 3-2 record, a 2.58 goals-against-average, and a .899% save percentage in the postseason thus far.

Game 3 of the second-round series between the Canucks and Oilers takes place tonight. The puck drops at 6:30 pm PT as the two teams fight to claim the series lead after splitting the first two games.