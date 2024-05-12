Canucks give Pettersson new linemate amid major lineup changes



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.

The Vancouver Canucks could be making some major lineup changes for Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers.

The team had Linus Karlsson, who has zero points in four NHL games this year, skating alongside star Elias Pettersson in line rushes this morning. Nils Höglander, the normal occupant of that spot, skated as an extra.

Linus Karlsson has taken Nils Höglander’s spot on the Pettersson line at morning skate. Looks to be a swap for tonight.#Canucks pic.twitter.com/jyPEc6Nqtp — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) May 12, 2024

The forward lines at morning skate on Sunday looked as follows.

Suter – Miller – Boeser

Karlsson – Pettersson – Mikheyev

Joshua – Lindholm – Garland

Åman – Blueger – Lafferty

While the team’s actions this morning suggest a change could be coming, no final decision has been made. Höglander also didn’t get the extra skating that normally accompanies being a healthy scratch.

“I haven’t really made a decision yet so it’s not 100%,” said Rick Tocchet about his lineup this morning.

Höglander has had a tough showing in the postseason thus far. He has just a single assist in eight games and has struggled to replicate his regular season success when he led the team in even-strength goals and finished fourth in total goals.

While Karlsson had no points at the NHL level, he was a key player for the Abbotsford Canucks this season. He had 60 points in 60 games, including 23 goals.

While the head coach said that no official decision has been made, Karlsson spoke to the media like he knew he was playing.

“Big opportunity for me and it’s going to be fun to play tonight,” said the forward. “I want to make an impact, I just try to play my game and help the team as much as I can.”

If he does suit up tonight, the 24-year-old will have a huge opportunity to play alongside one of the team’s best players in Pettersson.

“I’m just going to try to be in front of the net and let him have the puck I guess,” sad Karlsson. “Be hard on the rebounds and around the net.”

The other change was Nils Åman skating on the fourth line in place of Phil Di Giuseppe who was not on the ice. Åman had seven points in 43 NHL games this season.

Di Giuseppe missed morning skate due to personal reasons and his status for tonight is unknown.

Head coach Tocchet hinted yesterday that lineup changes could be coming as the team’s series against the Edmonton Oilers switches back to Alberta.

There were no changes made to the defence and Arturs Silovs was confirmed as the starting goalie.

“Everyone’s excited to play,” said captain Quinn Hughes about the series moving to Edmonton. “Obviously two crucial games, only got to worry about tonight and we’ll go from there.”