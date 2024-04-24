Canucks coach has injury update on Demko and it doesn't sound good



The news isn’t good regarding Thatcher Demko’s injury. After calling it “day-to-day” this morning, Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet had a different description of Demko’s timeline after Game 2.

“Demmer got evaluated today, he’s probably week-to-week,” Tocchet told reporters.

That timeline likely means Demko will be gone for the series, and probably longer if the Canucks get past Nashville. The last time the Canucks described a Demko injury as “week-to-week,” he missed a month.

It puts the pressure on Casey DeSmith, who allowed three goals on 15 shots Tuesday night.

Myers had the flu

While the DeSmith start was expected after news of Demko’s injury broke this morning, Tyler Myers’ absence was a surprise.

Myers has the flu.

“Mysie has the flu today,” said Tocchet. “He was really under the weather.”

Abbotsford’s Noah Juulsen played in Myers’ place. He saw 11:24 of ice time and took two minor penalties.

The series now shifts to Nashville tied 1-1. Both teams will get two days off before Game 3 on Friday.