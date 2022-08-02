Vancouver traffic disrupted again by protesters after brief hiatus

After returning from their long weekend, commuters between the downtown core and the North Shore were brought to a halt due to climate protesters.

Demonstrators with Save Old Growth set up the blockade Tuesday morning across the Stanley Park Causeway, leading to heavy delays for the Lions Gate Bridge.

A photo shared by the group on Twitter shows a protester sitting in the middle of the lane in front of traffic with a yellow and black sign that reads, “Save Old Growth.”

BREAKING: Save Old Growth disrupts traffic on Stanley Park Causeway in Vancouver. Middle lane blocked; cars stopped in both directions.#SaveOldGrowth#A22Network pic.twitter.com/QkvNo6vQ9B — Save Old Growth (@saveoldgrowth) August 2, 2022

The Ministry of Transportation said the bridge cleared around 8:15 but “major delays” for both directions should still be expected.

Tuesday’s protest was short-lived and according to the group no arrests were made.

The group has caused a number of major disruptions across BC for months, leading to more than a dozen arrests.

A few weeks ago, Save Old Growth leaders said the group would stop disrupting highways.

But this weekend demonstrators vandalized popular tourist landmarks with their message, indicating they’re back in action.

“BC old growth forests are being clear cut as politicians enjoy summer vacation. We’re here to remind them of their broken promises,” the group said in a news release.

Save Old Growth spray-painted many popular destinations likely to be viewed by tourists, including the Gastown Steam Clock, Douglas Coupland’s Digital Orca, the Olympic Torch, Science World, and CBC’s downtown office.

“No tourism without justice,” the group tweeted.

Save Old Growth unveiled these messages on July 28 in conjunction with Overshoot Day — the date when humans are estimated to have used up all the biological resources the earth can produce for the entire year.

With files from Megan Devlin