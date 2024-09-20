News

Climate protest to shut down bridge in downtown Vancouver today

Megan Devlin
|
Sep 20 2024, 8:35 pm
Amy Chui/Global ClimateStrike

A key bridge connecting downtown Vancouver to the rest of the city is set to close to traffic Friday afternoon as climate protesters march over it.

Protesters with the Vancouver Climate Strike Coalition will cross the Cambie Bridge on their journey from Vancouver City Hall to the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The march is scheduled to depart City Hall at 1:30 pm and arrive at the Vancouver Art Gallery by 2:45 pm. The demonstration should be over by 4 pm, in time for the afternoon rush hour to proceed normally.

The Vancouver Police Department told Daily Hive it’s aware of the protest and will have officers on-scene to redirect traffic.

The Vancouver Climate Strike Coalition expects a turnout in the thousands to demand climate action.

“I’m attending the climate strike because I worry my future in Vancouver will be harder, more expensive, and stripped of the comforts and opportunities that my parents enjoy today,” Chloë Fraser, a writer and communications advisor, said in a news release.

The demonstrator’s key demands include reining in liquified natural gas expansion in BC, and for municipal and provincial politicians to maintain strong climate policy.

View Rules
