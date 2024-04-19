Canada to deport anti-pipeline climate activist after legal fight

A young climate activist is expected to be deported after losing his legal fight to stay in Canada. While he is currently expected to leave by April 22, he is attempting to make one last plea to stay.

Muhammad Zain Haq has been the lead organizer for Save Old Growth, a movement advocating for the protection of BC’s old forests, and a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement. As an Simon Fraser University (SFU) student, he participated in several climate change demonstrations in Metro Vancouver, which blocked traffic and frustrated drivers.

In 2021, he was arrested in charged in Burnaby, BC, after he breached a court-ordered injunction of the Trans Mountain’s Burnaby Terminal.

He’s pleaded guilty to mischief charges and was give a conditional sentence of 61 days, minus 14 days for time served. He was also under a 12 month probation.

Amid his advocacy and so-called non-violent civil disobedience, the CBSA revoked Haq’s student visa and detained him on the premise that he violated his study permit.

In response to a Canada Border Services Agency order to remove Haq on April 22, Haq’s lawyer filed a stay of removal and the Federal Court heard his case to stay on Tuesday.

However, Haq’s wife confirmed Thursday that his federal court case was dismissed.

Although Sophia Papp and Haq filed their spousal sponsorship application nearly a year ago, they have not heard back on the outcome.

Haq is required to leave the country directly from Canada, so Papp said he has booked a direct flight from Toronto to Karachi, Pakistan.

“This means that the only option left to stop his removal is Ministerial Intervention by Minister of Immigration Marc Miller,” Sophia Papp said, adding he has the ability to delay the order or allow Zain to stay.

“Pretty much what we’re asking is that Zain’s deportation is stopped or at least deferred until our spousal sponsorship application has been decided upon by a relevant IRCC [Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada] officer. Just as everyone else’s spousal sponsorship application is processed,” Papp told Daily Hive.

Papp said she is confident the minister is aware of Haq’s case and his activism and is hoping Miller will make a decision soon amid the “emergent situation.”

“I do have hope. I don’t know how much hope I have but I do have hope. I think the minister can step in at any time,” she added.