"They missed their flight": Mice spotted hanging out inside YVR terminal (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Paging pest control to the departure gates!

A pair of mice were spotted hanging out inside Vancouver International Airport recently, and it turns out it wasn’t the first time a rodent has been spotted inside the terminal.

Twitter user Hells Bells wrote on Monday, “Two little furry friends by gate D54. They missed their flight. Maybe someone wants to come and get them?!”

Two little furry friends by gate D54. They missed their flight. Maybe someone wants to come and get them?!

Shortly after sharing the photo, someone replied with their own video of a rodent traveller taken in recent weeks.

And while most rodent encounters are met with disgust and terror, the Twitter user seemed to take a more lighthearted approach.

I seen the wee guy nearly a month before and he was tiny……. Glad he's still scurrying around

YVR was quick to respond on Twitter, “Oh my…thank you for the heads up! We’ll notify our team members to attend to this as soon as possible.”

A statement provided to Daily Hive on Tuesday says the airport encourages passengers or employees who see wildlife to let the Operations Centre know so they can investigate.

“As BC’s largest building, with hundreds of doors and windows, wildlife makes its way inside the terminal from time to time. We continually work with our partners, including our food and beverage operators and pest control, to regularly monitor and address this aspect of our operation,” the statement reads in part.