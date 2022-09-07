Are you eligible to vote in Vancouver for this upcoming civic election? If you are, you can now vote from the comfort and convenience of your own home.

The City of Vancouver announced that mail-in ballots will be accepted during the October election and all you need to do to get one is to register by the deadline.

If you want to receive a vote-by-mail package delivered to your home, you can call 3-1-1 or go online to vancouver.ca/vote.

Don’t worry, you won’t have to shell out for the stamp as all the packages come with free return postage.

Two ways to get your mail-in package:

By mail: Voters must apply by September 29 at 5 pm. The reason that is so soon is to ensure that the Election Office can mail it out and the voter has time to return it in order to make the deadline.

Pick up: The other option is to pick it up, but you still need to apply ahead of time. Request your package for pick up no later than October 11 at 5 pm. The City of Vancouver says you can then pick it up at the Vancouver Election Office (305 West 8th Avenue) starting on Tuesday, September 27 at 8:30 am until Friday, October 14 at noon.

Once you have the package in hand, it’s on you to return it in time for it to count.

Ballots received after 8 pm on Saturday, October 15 will not be counted.

Of course, there is the tried and true option to vote in person instead, either in advance voting (October 1, 5, 8, 11, or 13) or on Election Day, October 15.

Unlike in provincial or federal elections, you won’t have to go to a specific polling station as you can vote at any place that is convenient for you.

The City of Vancouver isn’t the only place where folks can vote from home, Richmond is also allowing mail-in ballots. View full details here.