12 Metro Vancouver mayors running again in the 2022 civic election

With the 2022 civic election day across British Columbia now just under two months away, the vast majority of the candidates vying for a local government seat have already made their intentions public.

Within Metro Vancouver, 12 mayors of 17 of the region’s largest municipal governments have confirmed their incumbency. At least four mayors will not be running again.

Conversely, in the lead-up to the 2018 civic election, nearly just as many mayors, nine of them, decided not to court voters’ favour any longer, and move on. After all the ballots were counted in 2018, there was a turnover of 13 mayors within major municipalities.

Elections BC stipulates candidates seeking to have their names added to the ballot must submit their necessary filings between August 30 and September 9. The civic election in each jurisdiction is scheduled for Saturday, October 15.

The incumbents of major cities

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley: Mike Hurley is seeking a second term in office, after ousting longtime mayor Derek Corrigan in 2018. He won 26,260 votes four years ago, against Corrigan’s 20,333 votes. Hurley was previously the assistant fire chief of Burnaby.

Delta Mayor George Harvie: The former chief administrative officer of the City of Delta is seeking a second term as mayor. In 2018, Harvie led with 12,325 votes, followed by Jim Cessford’s 10,535 votes.

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek: Val van den Broek, who has a background in law enforcement, is running again for a second term. She won in 2018 with 2,447 votes versus Peter Fassbender’s 2,240 votes.

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden: Mike Morden is seeking a second term as mayor. He was previously a city councillor for two terms. In 2018, he won with 11,287 votes — well over Ernie Daykin’s 4,481 votes.

North Vancouver City Mayor Linda Buchanan: Linda Buchanan is seeking a second term. She secured 3,800 votes in 2018, coming ahead of Guy Heywood’s 3,399. She was a city councillor for two terms prior to being elected as mayor.

North Vancouver District Mayor Mike Little: Mike Little is seeking a second term, too. In 2018, he won in a landslide with 13,350 votes — far ahead of Ash Amlani’s 5,074 votes. Little previously served as a city councillor for three terms between 2005 and 2014.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West: If re-elected, this will be Brad West’s second term as mayor. He overwhelmingly secured his mayoral seat in 2018 at the age of 33, with 86% of the votes (10,236). West was previously a city councillor for three terms from 2008 to 2018, winning his first election at age 23.

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie: Malcolm Brodie has led the City of Richmond for two decades, after winning his first mayoral election in 2002. Prior to becoming mayor, he was a two-term city councillor. Brodie won the 2018 race with 30,452 votes, far ahead of the 7,942 votes of Roy Sakata.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum: Doug McCallum is seeking a fifth term as mayor, after running for three consecutive terms from 1996 to 2005, until he was defeated by Dianne Watts. In the 2018 election, McCallum secured 45,564 votes — ending the city’s decade-plus rule under the Surrey First party and beating Tom Gill’s 28,553 votes. McCallum is facing a public mischief court trial scheduled for about two weeks after the upcoming election.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart: Kennedy Stewart is looking to win a second term. In 2018, he won with 49,812 votes — narrowly behind Ken Sim’s 48,828. Prior to becoming Vancouver’s leader, he was a political science professor at Simon Fraser University, and the BC NDP MP for the riding of Burnaby-Douglas/Burnaby South between 2011 and 2018.

West Vancouver Mayor Mary-Ann Booth: If re-elected, Mary-Ann Booth will be serving a second term. Booth, a lawyer, was previously a school trustee from 2005 to 2011, and city councillor from 2011 to 2018. Booth won the 2018 race with 4,394 votes, slightly ahead of Mark Sager’s 4,373 votes.

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker: Darryl Walker is seeking a second term as mayor. In 2018, he won with 1,883 votes, ahead of Mike Pearce with 1,722 votes. Walker was previously the president of BCGEU.

Not running or uncertain

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart: Daily Hive Urbanized reached out to Richard Stewart on whether he will be running again for a fifth term, but did not receive a response. It is not clear whether he will run as an incumbent. Stewart was the BC Liberals’ MLA for the riding of Coquitlam-Maillardville from 2001 to 2005, and a city councillor from 2005 to 2008. He has been Coquitlam’s mayor since 2008. In 2018, he won with 16,462 votes versus Adel Gamar’s 6,373 votes. Just weeks before the 2018 election, Stewart suggested his fourth term would be his last.

Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese: Jack Froese is not running again. He was first elected as Langley Township’s mayor in 2011.

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote: Jonathan Cote is not seeking re-election. He was a three-term city councillor from 2005 to 2014, and a two-term mayor since 2014. Cote also served as the chair of TransLink’s Mayors’ Council since 2018.

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall: Bill Dingwall is not seeking a second term as mayor. He was a one-term city councillor from 2014 to 2018, until he was elected mayor. Prior to politics, Dingwall was an RCMP officer.

Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov: Rob Vagramov is leaving municipal office. He was first elected as city councillor in 2014 at the age of 22, and then mayor in 2018 at the age of 26. His term as mayor was initially turbulent, as he took a five-month voluntary leave of absence to fight sexual assault allegations.