"Bring cash": People poke fun at the City of Vancouver slogan

Amir Ali
Apr 4 2024, 6:28 pm
Did you know that the City of Vancouver has an official slogan?

Well, it’s true, and people are reacting to it on social media.

The slogan is, “By sea, land and air, we prosper,” and the “we prosper” part has folks poking fun at the phrase.

According to the City of Vancouver website, the coat of arms, which is reserved for formal, ceremonial purposes, was granted by the “Collage of Heralds, London, England on March 31, 1969.”

“The wording ‘By sea, land, and air we prosper’ reflects the three methods of transportation by which the city has prospered,” the City of Vancouver says.

In reaction to the slogan, many answered what the “we” in the slogan might be referring to.

One X user took it more literally, suggesting the “we” stands for “those who own land, boats, and planes.”

Some were a little more bold with their thoughts on the slogan.

Amid a cost-of-living crisis, Vancouver sits atop Canada for the cost of housing and fuel, and many who reacted to the slogan were tapping into the financial crisis some are going through.

Vancouver also has an official flower, a rose, and an official bird, Anna’s hummingbird, which was declared relatively recently in 2017.

Do you have a better slogan for Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.

