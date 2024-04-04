Gas prices suddenly jumped in Metro Vancouver, hitting over $2.100 per litre on Thursday.

According to Gas Price Wizard, prices could increase over the next day.

On Thursday, prices hit an average of $2.129 per litre, according to Gas Price Wizard, but we’ve spotted them at $2.099 at the Esso on Burrard and Davie streets.

Gas Price Wizard predicts prices could hit $2.149 per litre by Friday.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to most commuters in Metro Vancouver, as gas generally has seen jumps in spring and summer time in previous years since the pandemic for several reasons.

One of the biggest reasons for the recent jump, though, is the increase in the carbon tax.

Starting April 1, the carbon tax increased by about three cents per litre of gasoline. That brings the total amount of carbon tax per litre to 17.61 cents, up from the 2023 tax of 14.31 cents.

GasBuddy, a website that tracks prices, suggests this is the highest point prices have reached since last fall.

“We could see a further increase in Metro Vancouver as demand picks up as we head to the busy summer driving season. If past trends hold today, we could see prices peak around seven cents per litre higher in the coming months,” Suzanne Gray, a consultant with Kalibrate, told Daily Hive.

Gray also said that prices are about a cent higher compared to last spring.

“Looking at Metro Vancouver, today’s pump price is 211.1 cents per litre, according to our daily pump price survey. How does this compare to last spring? Last spring, retail prices in Metro Vancouver peeked in June at 210.2 cents per litre. Compared to then, the tax component is about 3.4 cents per litre higher today – attributable to the recent increase in the carbon tax.”

Many are reacting to the jump on social media.

“Can’t blame carbon taxes for this corporate greed,” one Reddit user said in response to a picture of the jump at a Husky station.

Another user said, “Good day to ride a bike.”

Others had similar comments about riding bikes.

“Luckily, I live in a city so have no need to drive.”

It also might be a good time to ride transit, though even that will be slightly more expensive in a few months.

How are you feeling about the jump at the pump?