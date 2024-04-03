NewsHumour & Weird

Long lines and spicy microwave meals top BC's worst customer complaints

Apr 3 2024, 9:38 pm
Of the thousands of complaints the Better Business Bureau (BBB) receives, of course, there are a few “unusual” submissions. 

There are plenty of reasons to contact the BBB, such as reporting a misleading advertisement or a scam. 

However, some customers sometimes don’t consider whether their concern is actually under the business’ control, the BBB says.

Here are some examples of complaints that caught the BBB by surprise last year:

One customer wanted a refund for a single, frozen ready-at-home microwave dinner because it was spicier than advertised. 

Another person said after a freezer they bought from a big box store broke down and stopped working, they wanted a refund for food that spoiled. 

One time last year, a customer wanted the BBB to force a business to honour an advertised discounted price for a television that was no longer on sale months later.

One person said they had to wait in a long line for a customer bathroom, so they filed a complaint against a popular grocery store. 

If you need to file a complaint, visit the Better Business Bureau’s website to find its online complaint system and check if your issue is something the BBB can help with.

