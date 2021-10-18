City of Vancouver announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff

The City of Vancouver has announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff, effective December 6, 2021.

A statement from the city says the new policy is another step towards limiting the impacts of COVID-19 on the community. The policy aligns with the recommendations of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who has urged larger employers to implement vaccine mandates.

Employees who do not comply will not be permitted to enter City of Vancouver workplaces.

Anyone with a valid reason for an exemption, such as medical grounds or other acceptable reasons listed by the BC Human Rights Code, will be accommodated by the City.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has also put out a statement issuing support for the move.

“Vancouver has one of the highest vaccination rates, making us one of the world’s safest cities as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Having all City staff fully vaccinated by December 6 is another step towards building on our success as a community and making sure we put the health of our workers and the public first.”

“Throughout the pandemic, the City has focused on the health and safety of its staff, local residents and businesses,” said Paul Mochrie, Vancouver City Manager, in a statement.

“We continue to follow direction from public health in our workplaces, and this mandatory vaccination policy will help provide a further level of protection against this virus for City staff and the public we serve.”

A City of Vancouver statement references the fact that a high percentage of new COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitalizations due to COVID-19, are primarily among those who do not have a COVID-19 vaccine.

From October 7 to 13, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68% of cases, and from September 30 to October 13, they accounted for 76% of hospitalizations.

This decision follows several other local organizations that have implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff.