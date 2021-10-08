ICBC announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for employees

ICBC is the latest large company to announce a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees.

The crown corporation made the announcement to employees on October 5, and an official announcement was made on Friday morning.

All employees, including contractors, are required to have received full vaccination by November 15.

The company adds that many steps have been taken prior to making vaccination a requirement.

“Even before ICBC made the decision to require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, we took many steps to ensure our workplaces, including driver licensing offices and claims centres have been safe for our employees and customers,” ICBC says in a statement.

“While our workplaces continue to be safe, we also believe that moving forward with a mandatory vaccination program is the right thing to do. This is an important extra safety measure we are implementing to help keep all of us safe.”

ICBC’s announcement comes on the heels of several other notable companies, including TransLink and BC Hydro.

Details on how employees will be expected to provide said proof of vaccination will be shared in the near future.