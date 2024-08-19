Time for a new role? The City of Vancouver is hiring right now and you could make decent money and benefits if you land a job.

The City is looking to fill dozens of roles for departments like administration, engineering services, and even parks, recreation, and culture.

We looked through the open job postings and selected a few to highlight. The full list of available positions is listed online.

Salary: $33.06/hour

Sanitation Services Street Cleaning Operations is hiring in preparation for the annual Leaf Collection Program that runs from early November until January. Applicants must have a current and valid Class 5 BC Driver’s License, though a current and valid Class 3 or higher with Air Brakes is an asset. Applicants who are interested in employment after leaf collection is completed will be asked to take on shift work and may be assigned to other Sanitation Branch-specific tasks.

Utility Maintenance Worker II (Arenas) Salary: $29.20-$34.30/hour Winter is coming up fast, and the City of Vancouver is hiring a utility maintenance worker to routine to ensure the city’s rinks are ready for skaters. The successful applicant will maintain and clean ice rinks, dressing rooms, refrigeration plants, and surrounding facilities. They will also use the ice resurfacing machine and perform routine janitorial duties.

Salary: $27.04-$31.66/hour

Calling all bibliophiles. The library assistant III role from the Vancouver Public Library supports the day-to-day operation of the Central Branch’s Circulation Services department. Applicants must have completed the 12th grade, taken relevant commercial or library technician courses, and have considerable related library experience. Supervisor Canine Services Salary: $37.20-$43.78/hour The supervisor canine services role for the City includes overseeing the sheltering, rehab, fostering and adoption of dogs and other animals in the care of Animal Services. They will also be responsible for the daily supervision and leadership of designated kennel attendants and volunteers. Trades II – Gardener Salary: $45.59/hour The City is looking for a Trades II gardener to perform horticultural work in high-profile park settings at the journeyman level. Be prepared to plant, spray, prune and cultivate floral displays, shrub beds and lawns. The applicant must also be ready to answer questions from the public, supervise assistants, and prepare project estimations.

