City of Surrey to plant 20% more new trees in 2022

The number of new trees planted on public property by the City of Surrey will increase by 20% in 2022.

The municipal government announced today a total of 12,300 trees will be planted this year — not including seedlings. This is up from 2021’s total of 10,272 trees, plus 7,240 seedlings.

“I commend our staff and our citizens in Surrey who are deeply committed to our vision of being a green and inclusive city,” said Mayor Doug McCallum.

“As the stewards of our parkland and natural habitats, we are committed to sustainability and building a legacy for future generations.”

Last year, the city saw 4,000 trees sold through its Tree Sale Program to residents for planting on their private properties. Another 4,000 trees are expected to be sold in 2022.

For its planting efforts and tree management strategies, the municipality was recently recognized as a member of the Tree Cities of the World program for the third consecutive year.

Earlier this year, the City of New Westminster indicated 25,000 trees and seedlings will be planted in targeted areas within its jurisdiction this year, including near Queen’s Park, Hume Park, and Glenbrook Ravine.

Through the Vancouver Park Board, the City of Vancouver also has plans to plant tens of thousands of additional trees over the coming decades, after reaching its target of planting 150,000 additional trees by 2020, an initiative that began in 2011.