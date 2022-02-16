City of New Westminster planting 25,000 trees this year

A total of 25,000 native tree and plant seedlings will be planted within the jurisdiction of New Westminster in 2022.

The municipal government says it is using $50,000 it recently received from not-for-profit organization Tree Canada to participate in its 2022 National Greening Program, which aims to fund mass seedling plantings across the country where there is a need for reforestation or afforestation.

New Westminster’s efforts will focus on four existing natural areas, with about 12,000 seedlings planted in the forested areas in the north and south areas of Queen’s Park starting later this month.

The remaining 13,000 seedlings will be planted in Hume Park and Glenbrook Ravine in late summer. The designated walking trails will be maintained in these areas.

This is a relatively significant endeavour for a municipality that is just under 16 sq km in size, one of the smallest jurisdictions within Metro Vancouver in terms of both land area and population.

The City of New Westminster has a goal of increasing its tree canopy cover from 18% to 27% by 2030.

“Many of the trees in the city’s natural areas are of similar age and species which could leave a significant gap in the tree canopy if they all reach end-of-life within the same timeframe,” reads a statement from the City.

“Planting diverse seedlings in natural areas today not only improves biodiversity, soil health, and air quality but also ensures there are forests for future generations to explore and enjoy.”