The City of Abbotsford is hiring, and some jobs pay up to $43 per hour

Look no further than Abbotsford if you’re thinking about starting a new career.

The City of Abbotsford is hiring, and there are plenty of roles around the city. Thanks to BC’s new requirement for wage transparency, each posting includes the salary, and some of the roles offer up to $43 per hour.

Why not try your hand at one of the jobs the City of Abbotsford is hiring for?

Salary: $37.07 to $43.60/hour

Who should apply: This job is perfect if you want to help with the day-to-day operations of the airport. The City of Abbotsford is looking for someone with strong technical skills in a wide variety of automotive, specialized, and heavy-duty equipment to help assist in implementing policies and procedures to ensure the safety, security, and ongoing efficiency of the airport. You will need a minimum of five years of experience in the trade.

Apply here

Salary: $34.59 to $40.67/hour

Who should apply: Are you good at dealing with conflict? This job might just be for you. This position needs someone who has exceptional communication and conflict-resolution skills and will be able to achieve voluntary compliance with the city’s regulatory bylaws. You will need to have three years of experience in a relevant field.

Apply here

Salary: $36.83 to $43.34/hour

Who should apply: The City of Abbotsford is looking for someone with exceptional organizational skills who can schedule and coordinate systems to develop preventative maintenance plans. You will need a diploma in engineering technology, business administration, or computer technology, and five years of experience in operations planning.

Apply here

Salary: $26.19 to $30.81/hour

Who should apply: If you have strong communication skills, then you should apply for this job. This part-time job requires the successful candidate to work with residents and city staff to share educational content about solid waste service compliance and environmental matters. You must have two years of experience in a marketing-related field.

Apply here

Salary: $36.58 to $43.04/hour

Who should apply: The City of Abbotsford is looking for a planning technician who will process development applications, including preparing maps, diagrams, reports, and more using GIS software. The successful applicant will also work with and provide information to the public on land-use matters. You will have a post-secondary diploma in geography or an equivalent related discipline and at least one year of experience in a similar role.

Apply here

You can find the full list of job postings here.