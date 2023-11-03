The City of Surrey is hiring and some jobs offer $31 an hour

Finding a new career in Metro Vancouver just got much easier now that the City of Surrey has posted some new jobs.

As a result of the new BC requirement for jobs to include wages on their postings, Surrey has been following suit, and you can now see how much you can earn if you are looking for work.

We’ve rounded up the most recent postings in November, and some of them come with some pretty great benefits.

Salary:$20.50/hour

Who should apply: Do you have a passion for horticulture and self-reliant living? Why not pass on that motivation to others by becoming a gardening instructor for the City of Surrey? Someone interested in nature-based education would be perfect for this role. If you’re a creative and dedicated gardener, now is your chance to teach recreation and outdoor activity classes.

Salary: $26.81/hour

Who should apply: If cleaning is relaxing and more critical than scrub-a-dub-dub, this job is for you. The requirements for this job are minimal, and it has flexible hours. If you’re interested in maintaining the cleanliness of one of Metro Vancouver’s most populated cities, then look no further.

Salary: $28.40-$30.61/hour

Who should apply: If you are energetic and self-motivated, why not take up a job on the City of Surrey’s community enhancement team? The position provides support and coordination to the Festival and Event Support Team and contributes to planning and executing fun community events throughout the year. The wage will increase approximately every six months.

If you find yourself being the sole planner of group trips, then this job may be right up your alley.

Salary: $29.14-$31.59/hour

Who should apply: Are you a tech wiz? Do you often find yourself problem-solving for yourself and others? Well, this role may be the perfect choice. The City of Surrey is searching for an experienced IT Service Desk clerk. With a blend of in-person and email troubleshooting, your wage will increase over two and a half years.

Want to learn more about these jobs? The site is somewhat of an antique, so you may not be able to open up the posting sufficiently if you are using a web browser like Chrome.

Are you in the market for a new job? Let us know in the comments.